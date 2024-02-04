The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa saw a bit of controversy erupt after England batter Hamza Shaikh was given out for 'obstructing the field' when he handed the ball back to Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Ryan Kamwemba. This incident happened in the 17th over of the first innings when Shaikh defended the ball and it ended up near his shoes. As the Zimbabwe keeper was approaching to pick it up, Shaikh bent down and picked it up before handing it back. However, Kamwemba and the other Zimbabwe players appealed to the umpire and after deliberation, Shaikh was given out for 'obstructing the field'. Although it seemingly did not look as if the batsman had obstructed the ball, according to Law 37.4, "Either batter is out obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder." ‘Hopefully I’m Better Than You’ South Africa U19 Pacer Kwena Maphaka Has a Message for Jasprit Bumrah After His Fiery Five-Wicket Haul in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Hamza Shaikh's Dismissal:

