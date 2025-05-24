England cricketer Harry Brook took a sensational one-handed catch in the slips and helped dismiss Wesley Madhvere. Ben Stokes Bowled into the surface and hit the deck, Madhevere was beaten by the bounce and he edged it to the slips. The edge was thick enough to make the ball go over the slip cordon, but Brook leapt in the air and took a stunning one handed catch. England won the game by an innings and 45 runs. England Beat Zimbabwe by an Innings and 45 Runs in One-Off Test 2025; Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Shoaib Bashir's Brilliant Performances Help Three Lions Win Test Match.

Harry Brook Grabs Stunning One-Handed Catch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)