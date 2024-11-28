A video has gone viral on the social media handles where fans chant, 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma,' for the India national cricket team captain. In the video, Rohit was seen sitting inside the team bus in Canberra as fans echoed his chants. Team India will play a two-day practice match against Australia Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra from November 30. After the conclusion of the practice match, the Asian Giants will play the second Test match of the five-match series against host Australia in Adelaide from December 6. The second Test between India and Australia will be a pink ball match. Earlier, the Asian Giants won the one-sided opening Test in Perth by 295 runs. Rohit Sharma Gives Speech in Australian Parliament House As Australia PM Anthony Albanese Meets Team India Players in Canberra Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

India Captain Rohit Sharma Chants in Canberra

Fans chanting "Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma" at Canberra and Rohit's reactions was priceless.❤️ - THE HITMAN, THE ICON...!!!! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IJv3W6Cp0i — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) November 28, 2024

