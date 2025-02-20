Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma made a blunder after he dropped a catch on Axar Patel's hat-trick delivery during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai. The Indian captain was frustrated with himself and slammed the ground with his hand. Rohit apologised to Axar Patel for dropping the catch at the first slip. The incident happened during the ninth over of Bangladesh's innings. Axar took the wickets of Tanzid Hasan (25) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0) on the second and third deliveries of his over. On the hat-trick, Rohit dropped a dolly catch at the first slip of batter Jaker Ali. Here are some of the funny reactions to Rohit Sharma's catch drop. Rohit Sharma Reacts Aggressively, Apologises to Axar Patel After Dropping Catch On His Hat-Trick Delivery During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Lol!

Axar Patel after Rohit Sharma dropped his hattrick ball catch pic.twitter.com/Qw0DN7N86V — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 20, 2025

Hilarious!

Bapu with Rohit Sharma in drinks break pic.twitter.com/7HCUobRN8d — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) February 20, 2025

Another Hilarious Meme on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma after he robbed Bapu off his Hattrick 😭pic.twitter.com/UHklYaySZt — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) February 20, 2025

'Maaf Kardo Baapu'

Axar patel ko dekhte hi Rohit Sharma #IndvsBanpic.twitter.com/w6z3AXCul0 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) February 20, 2025

Rohit Sharma Drops a Sitter!

Rohit Sharma Reaction when Dropped a Sitter Catch in Slip at Champions Trophy. 🤯 AXAR PATEL MISSED HAT-TRICK...!!! |#RohitSharma|#IndvsBan|#ChampionsTrophy2025| pic.twitter.com/wTapfcrPrm — Omkar Ugale (@Omkarugale2811) February 20, 2025

The Aura of Rohit Sharma

The aura of Rohit Sharma! pic.twitter.com/x7GKbG3YX8 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 20, 2025

Lol!

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the field today #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/RFsDsGxbLB — Nikhil (@Risenik) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)