Indian Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is a well-known devotee of Lord Ganesha. As Maharashtra celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Sachin joined it as well as he hosted the idol of Ganpati at his home and offered him prayers. Ahead of parting ways with the idol on Ganesh Visarjan, Sachin penned down a heartfelt message addressing Ganpati where he expressed gratitude for the joy, peace and love. Sachin also requested Ganpati to 'come back early next year' with chants of 'Ganapati Bappa Morya! Mangalmurti Morya! '. Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Lord Ganesha to His Home on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Says ‘May He Remove All Obstacles and Fill Our Lives With Joy and Prosperity’.

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note As He Performs Ganesh Visarjan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)