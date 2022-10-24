Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave an epic response to a Twitter user, who asked him to watch the 'first three overs' of the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. Pichai had taken to social media to state that he watched the last three overs of the match and applauded India for the terrific win. The Twitter user, who seemed to be a Pakistan supporter, asked him to watch the first three overs of India's run chase, where the Men in Blue lost wickets in quick succession. But Pichai gave an epic response, stating that he did watch that when Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were bowling brilliantly--alluding to Pakistan's first innings.

Sundar Pichai's Epic Response:

Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

