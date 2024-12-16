Jasprit Bumrah gave a hilarious response to a journalist who said that he wasn't the best person to answer a query on India's batting in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 on December 16. The India national cricket team witnessed another batting failure as they were reduced to 44/4 in their first innings. The journalist asked Jasprit Bumrah what was his assessment of India's batting performance, while also stating that he wasn't the 'best person' to answer the query on batting. The premier pacer hilariously responded, "Interesting question. You are questioning my batting ability. I think you should use Google as well and see who's got the most runs in a Test over." Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Allan Border Hails ‘Remarkable’ Jasprit Bumrah After India Pacer Claims 50 Wickets in Australia.

Watch Jasprit Bumrah's Hilarious Response, Here:

🗣 "𝙂𝙊𝙊𝙂𝙇𝙀 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝘾𝙃 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙃𝘼𝙎 𝙈𝙊𝙎𝙏 𝙍𝙐𝙉𝙎 𝙄𝙉 𝘼 𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍" - #JaspritBumrah knows how to handle tricky questions, just as he tackles tricky batters, speaking about his batting prowess, and the support he gets from the team's bowlers! 👊 Excited… pic.twitter.com/uDX1P2NpRw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)