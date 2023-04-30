MS Dhoni rolled back the clock with his two glorious sixes off the last two deliveries in Chennai Super Kings' innings against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The CSK captain clear the fence quite easily on both sides of the wicket as his efforts took the side too 200 against Punjab Kings. Earlier, Dhoni was greeted with roaring applause from the crowd that gathered at the Chepauk to watch the match. Fans lauded Dhoni and called the 'greatest finisher' after Dhoni's two sixes in this match. Take a look at some reactions below. MS Dhoni Hits Back-to-Back Sixes in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match, Chepauk Crowd Goes Berserk! (Watch Video).

'MS Dhoni--the GOAT!'

MS Dhoni - the GOAT! 6,6 to finish the innings for CSK - he's still the greatest finisher of this league. pic.twitter.com/MHZyArMcoM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

'Greatest Finisher of All Time'

MS Dhoni is The Greatest Finisher of all the Time.pic.twitter.com/l4A8vNfW1t — ` (@rahulmsd_91) April 30, 2023

'Greatest Finisher Ever'

6,6 - What a finish by MS Dhoni. He scored 13*(4). The Greatest finisher ever - The GOAT MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/c3FaLrhffY — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 30, 2023

Greatest Indeed!

Ms Dhoni is the Greatest Finisher of all the Time ! pic.twitter.com/dxPiUhmFRS — ᴍʀ.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ..!🖤 (@TuJoMilaa) April 30, 2023

'Only MS Dhoni Can Do These at 41'

13*(4) Only MS Dhoni can do these things at 41 years🛐🐐 The Greatest Finisher forever MSD💛 pic.twitter.com/OGVZNxFfuV — ♚ (@balltampererr) April 30, 2023

'So Much of Cricket Left in Him'

Once again Thala MS Dhoni finishes of in style. A magnificent six into the crowd. Still so much of cricket left in him. One of the greatest finisher of all time. Indeed a true legend, goat 🐐and biggest ambassador of cricket.@msdhoni#MSDhoni𓃵 #Dhoni#CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/pbLOPP9q49 — Avinash K. Jha (@iavinashkjha) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)