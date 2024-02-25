England took a 46-run lead in the first innings and looked in control of the match, But India's spinners led by experienced Ravi Ashwin restricted England to 145 runs, handing India a target of 192 to win the series early. Ashwin took five wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets to restrict England under the 150-run mark. This was the 35th occasion that Ashwin took five or more wickets in an inning – levelling him with another great Indian spinner Anil Kumble. Fans congratulate the star spinner for the achievement. ‘...Dimaag Lagao Zara’ Rohit Sharma Urges Teammates To Think Quickly With Seconds Left for Taking DRS During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Ravi Ashwin’s 35th Five Wicket Haul

Fans React to Ravi Ashwin’s Five-Wicket Haul

Fans Calling him Legend

Legend — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) February 25, 2024

‘Anna on Fire’

Anna on fire 🔥 — 𝐕𝐢𝐤𝐤𝐮 (@vivek_kumar_18) February 25, 2024

Fans Label him Greatest Match Winner

Greatest match winner. — Anshuman Singh (@indiancrusher) February 25, 2024

Fans Calling Him ‘The GOAT’

Ash the GOAT anna 🔥🙌🏻🔥 — Bade Hoke Cricketer Banunga (@FirstLovCricket) February 25, 2024

Fans Expecting more from the star bowler

@ashwinravi99 Anna , you are great 👍 Expecting many such performance in near future 😀#Legend #Anna — Ankit Dwivedi (@iamankitdwivedi) February 25, 2024

