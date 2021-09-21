West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle celebrates his 42nd birthday on Tuesday. Having put an above-par and impressive performance in T20 cricket, Gayle lets his incomparable batting stance speak for itself. Also called the 'Universe Boss', Gayle is known for trading his ascendancy in T20 cricket and shining against the thriftiest of opening bowlers. Meanwhile, several cricketers came forward to shower wishes for the Jamaican batsman. Punjab Kings put out a happy birthday post for Gayle on Twitter while Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen also shared a comic wish for Chris Gayle.

Punjab Kings Wish Their Star Player!

Kevin Pietersen Puts Out Happy Birthday Wish for Gayle

Yuvraj Singh Is Looking Forward to Doing More MJ Moves With Gayle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Look At His Records!

7214 Test runs 10480 ODI runs 14261 T20 runs 259 International wickets 2 Triple hundreds in Test cricket 42 Hundreds in international cricket Most sixes by a batsman (550) in international cricket Happy birthday, Chris Gayle. 😍🔥#ChrisGayle #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6b18oyF5lr — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) September 21, 2021

Have A Perfect Birthday Bash Chris!

7214 Test runs 10480 ODI runs 14261 T20 runs 259 International wickets 2 Triple hundreds in Test cricket 42 Hundreds in international cricket Most sixes by a batsman (550) in international cricket Happy birthday, Chris Gayle. 😍🔥#ChrisGayle #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6b18oyF5lr — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) September 21, 2021

Happy Birthday Universe Boss!

Happy birthday @henrygayle. I believe one of the balls you hit into orbit at the Eden Gardens in 2010 is due to come down later this year. And remember, 42 is the answer to Life, the Universe & Everything! pic.twitter.com/BSEtfKHyAO — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)