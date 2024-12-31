As the year of 2024 nears its end in India, Australia has already entered 2024. Team India and the cricketers are currently in Sydney preparing for the fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. On the occasion of new year, Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan wished everyone Happy New Year. Sanjana shared a post on Instagram with the picture of herself and Bumrah and in the caption she mentioned 'Angadoo isn’t in this picture because he went to bed at 9 PM like the best little boy he is'. ‘Thank You….’ Rohit Sharma Shares Goodbye 2024 Instagram Reel Amid Retirement Rumours (Watch Video).

Sanjana Ganesan Extends Greetings of New Year As She Shares Picture With Husband Jasprit Bumrah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)