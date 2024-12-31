India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and shared a reel showcasing moments from 2024, which includes BTS of IPL shoots, highs of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and finally sharing becoming a father for the second time after the birth of this son ' Ahaan'. Interestingly, this throwback video comes at a time, when rumours of Rohit Sharma retiring after the fifth BGT 2024-25 Test is at an all-time high. India Red-Ball Captain Rohit Sharma Likely To Announce Retirement After Fifth IND vs AUS Test 2024-25 At Sydney: Reports.

Rohit Sharma Shares Up and Downs From 2024

