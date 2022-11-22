Hardik Pandya, the current captain of the Indian T20 team opens up about the environment inside the team with so many youngsters competing among themselves for making their position strong within the team as a new era begins for Team India. Hardik assured that his doors are always open to youngsters for communication and specially mentions Sanju Samson and the reason for him not making the matchday eleven in either of the three T20is. He explained that Sanju couldn't be played because of strategic reasons.

Hardik Pandya opens up on Team environment and Sanju Samson:

Hardik Pandya said "My doors are always open to come & chat with me - I understand their feelings & always want to keep a healthy atmosphere, Sanju Samson is an unfortunate case, for strategic reason, we couldn't play him". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)