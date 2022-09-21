Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has batted well to score a brilliant half-century in this 2nd ODI against England Women on Wednesday, September 21. The Indian captain continued her fine form in the series with her fifty coming off 64 deliveries. It included four fours and one six.

Harmanpreet Kaur Hits 18th ODI Fifty:

Another day, another 5⃣0⃣* for captain Harman 🔥#HarmanpreetKaur smashes her second consecutive half-century to take India to a solid position 😍 🇮🇳 - 194/3 (38)#ENGvIND #TeamIndia #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/PfKPu12LqZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2022

