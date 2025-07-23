Harry Brook rushed as fast as he could to get to his mark in the slip cordon between overs in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Old Trafford, Manchester on July 23. This incident happened between the 34th and 35th overs of India's first innings when Harry Brook was seen running with all his might, as if it was a race, to get to his mark in the slip cordon at the other end. His teammates, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, on the other hand, were seen jogging their way to their respective marks in the slip cordon. Mike Atherton, who was on IND vs ENG live commentary, was left amused with this act from Harry Brook. "In between overs, it's been noticeable how they've been able to scurry through. Harry Brook's been leading the way and winning!" he said. Liam Dawson Takes a Test Wicket After Wait of Eight Years As He Dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Harry Brook Rushes Quickly to His Mark in Slip Cordon

"DON'T BE LAST!" 💨 Harry Brook racing to his mark in the slips in between overs 😅 pic.twitter.com/j9AG1HHKDF — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

