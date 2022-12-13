Former champions Haryana have made a very poor start to their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign. Himanshu Rana's side has been bundled out for a score of 46 against Himachal Pradesh at Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak. Nishant Sandhu, who was the only Haryana batter to reach double figures, scored 19. Vaibhav Arora picked up four wickets and Siddharth Sharma took three wickets for Himachal Pradesh. In reply, Himachal have got a decent start. They are currently 29-0 after 10 overs. The lunch break has been taken. How To Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of India’s Domestic Cricket Tournament With Time in IST.

Haryana Bundled Out For 46

End Innings: Haryana - 46/10 in 20.4 overs (Nitesh 2 off 7, A K Chahal 0 off 5) #HARvHP #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 13, 2022

