Australia are in firm control of proceedings in the 2nd Test against West Indies. Day 2 of the AUS v WI 2nd Test has started at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia have a 1-0 lead in this series and would eye a series sweep. West Indies managed to show some resistance with Joshua da Silva and Kavem Hodge putting up a 149-run partnership. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the AUS vs WI Test series and the live telecast of Day 2 of the second Test will be available on Star Sports 2/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch AUS vs WI live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Josh Hazlewood Shoos Away COVID-19 Positive Cameron Green As He Celebrates Kraigg Brathwaite’s Wicket During AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024 Day 1 Recap

A big 1st day of Test cricket at the Gabba.🏏#WIvAUS #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/kgciort4ps— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 25, 2024

