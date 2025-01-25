Australia Women look to finish a white-wash, when they clash against England in the AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I on January 25. The AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at Adelaide Oval and starts at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The broadcast rights of Women's Ashes 2025 in India are with Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options for AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option can watch AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. Sophie Ecclestone Refused TV Interview With Me, Claims Former England Women’s Cricket Team Spinner Alex Hartley.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Live

With Australia leading 2-0 in the T20I series and already retaining the #WomensAshes, can England salvage a consolation win in the final T20I? 👀#AUSWvENGWOnJioStar 👉🏻 3rd T20I, SAT, 25th JAN, 1:45 PM pic.twitter.com/vhjgLTIjGP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 24, 2025

