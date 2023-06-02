England and Ireland are playing against each other in a four-day one-off Test match. The Test match is being hosted at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and slated to start from 3:30 PM IST. The live telecast of the match is available on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD channel while the live streaming is available on FanCode app and website.

ENG vs IRE One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

We're back at it for Day 2 at Lord's 🤩 Ben Duckett 6️⃣0️⃣ Ollie Pope 2️⃣9️⃣ Where are you watching from today? 🤔 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/xlagqVpOBd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)