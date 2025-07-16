With hopes of taking their revenge from the T20Is loss, the England Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns with the India Women's National Cricket Team on Wednesday, July 16, in the first ODI of the three-match series. The ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI will be played at Rose Bowl, and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ENG-W vs IND-W 2025 series, and fans can watch the England Women vs India Women 1st ODI live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, and Sony Sports Ten 4 Kannada TV channels. Fans who are looking for online viewing options can watch ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms. But for ENG-W vs IND-W live streaming on SonyLIV, a subscription is needed, while fans would need to purchase a match pass to watch England Women vs India Women live streaming on FanCode. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs England Women Match at Rose Bowl.

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

T20I series - 🇮🇳 ODI series - 👀 Can the #WomenInBlue repeat their 2022 whitewash of England?#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/421cl93IsT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 16, 2025

