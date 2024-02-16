India and England resume action on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot on Friday, February 16. The first day's play saw both teams having their moments with India slightly ahead at this point, scoring 326/5 with a set Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. England will look to take some wickets early like they did on Day 1 and end the Indian innings as quickly as possible. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the India vs England Test series and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18 1 (English, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil) and Colors Cineplex (Hindi) TV channels. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match. Fans who want to watch India vs England live streaming can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. Jurel in the Crown! Journey of Kargil War Veteran's Son Dhruv Jurel Who Made His Debut in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

India vs England 3rd Test 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

