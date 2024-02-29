New Zealand endured a disappointing 0-3 whitewash against Australia in the T20I series at home. They will be looking to set the record straight against their neighbours in the Test series. But historically Australia has proved to be a more successful side amongst the two. New Zealand and Australia have played 60 Test matches in total with Australia claiming 34 victories in them, while New Zealand secured wins on only eight occasions. The New Zealand vs Australia Test match will start at 3:30 AM on February 29. Sadly, there will not be a live telecast of the New Zealand vs Australia Test match. But fans can enjoy live New Zealand vs Australia Test live streaming on Amazon Prime video. Umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Wilson Set to Retire From Cricket Australia National Panel After Current Domestic Season.

New Zealand vs Australia Test Live

The Tegel Test Series starts tomorrow in Wellington! 🏆 The teams will also be competing for the Trans-Tasman Trophy, with Australia the current holders. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/hGti5tzrjM — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 28, 2024

