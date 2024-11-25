After winning the two-match unofficial Test series, Pakistan Shaheens will clash against the touring Sri Lanka A in a three-match 50-overs series. The PAK-A vs SL-A match will be held at Islamabad Club and will start at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A 1st unofficial ODI 2024 in India. Even live viewing options for PAK A vs SL A first unofficial one-day International are unavailable in India for live streaming. Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 80 Runs Via DLS Method in 1st ODI 2024: Rain Washes Out Play in Bulawayo As Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

PAK A vs SL A 1st Unofficial ODI

Pakistan Shaheens to take on Sri Lanka 'A' in 50-over series from Monday Read more ➡️ https://t.co/WkOTbATisS#PAKvSL — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 24, 2024

