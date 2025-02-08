Pakistan will look to continue its ODI form as the side managed to overcome some tough challenges like Australia and South Africa in the latest series and also came back from a game down to beat Zimbabwe. Their opponents, New Zealand will look to settle in the Asian conditions before the ICC Campions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan vs New Zealnd match will be played in newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The action in Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2025 will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)on February 8. Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the PAK vs NZ ODI match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD and Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. For PAK vs NZ live streaming online fans can access FanCode’s official website and app with nominal subscription charges. Fans can also watch Pakistan vs New Zealand on Sony Liv App. Babar Azam Fans Chant ‘Babar, Babar’ During Opening Ceremony at Newly-Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Ahead of PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live

The ODI Tri-Series gets underway today against the hosts Pakistan in Lahore! Watch play LIVE from 10pm NZT via the Sports Central Official YouTube channel | https://t.co/wWpjR7ilQq 📺 LIVE scoring at https://t.co/3YsfR1Y3Sm or the NZC app 📲 #3Nations1Trophy #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/QC4ntN7ioU — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 8, 2025

