The Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on the SunRisers Hyderabad in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru wherein both teams would be hoping to win the clash and register themselves necessary points in the points table. Cricket fans in India can use the Star Sports Network as the viewing option to watch the live broadcast of the match. The fans can also tune into the Jio Cinema app or website to watch the live streaming of the match for free. RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Match Day in Bengaluru! Give it your best and enjoy the game, boys! We believe in you. It’s going to be a great game! 🫂🤞 Watch #RCBvSRH live on @JioCinema #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/DYWqNzZ3yu — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 15, 2024

