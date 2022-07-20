Sri Lanka and Pakistan face each other in the 1st Test of the two-match series. Day 5 will start at 10:00 AM IST(Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2/HD will telecast the SL vs PAK 1st Test in India, while in Pakistan PTV Sports will telecast the fixture. In India SonyLIV app will stream the match online and in Pakistan, fans can watch the match on ARY ZAP mobile app.

𝗦𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 not only wins the race, but also gets you your 2️⃣nd Test 💯 😉@imabd28's patient knock has put 🇵🇰 on course for a superb win 👏 Find out if 🇱🇰 turn the tables on ✋th day, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/kBRc1CM7XT 📺📲#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/paoR63MfKF — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)