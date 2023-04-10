Both the teams make some tactical changes ahead of the second innings. Amit Mishra, who bowled two overs and took one wicket of Virat Kohli was subbed out even before the end of the first innings. Ayush offers a better fielding for a few overs with the extra batting depth. RCB on the other hand, brings in the in form wrist spinner Karn Sharma replacing their extra batter Anuj Rawat.

LSG Impact Player

Passing on the baton 🤝 Our 𝕀𝕄ℙ𝔸ℂ𝕋 𝕊𝕌𝔹 will be raring to go with the bat at the Chinnaswamy 💪#RCBvLSG | #IPL2023 | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz pic.twitter.com/WM5jQIeLLs — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 10, 2023

RCB Impact Player

Karn Sharma comes as impact player for RCB. #RCBVSLSG — SportsTiger (@The_SportsTiger) April 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)