Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat have been named as debutants for India as Australia will bat first in the first Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Australia also have a Test debutant in Todd Murphy, who will be Nathan Lyon's spin bowling partner.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

