The fifth Test match between India and England was called off on Friday after a COVID-19 scare in the Indian dressing room. Indian team physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive a day ago and all players were subsequently tested and they returned negative results. But the BCCI and ECB decided to not go ahead with the match keeping in mind the safety of the players.

Michael Vaughan was not happy:

The total lack of respect shown to the Cricketing fan that had travelled hundreds miles today to see the Test today is an utter disgrace .. Surely this could have been dealt with yesterday !!!! Even then I wouldn’t have agreed with it … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2021

'This is a shame'

This is such a shame - as it’s been a wonderful series ! https://t.co/tPPrAJXCoT — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 10, 2021

A question raised by Kevin Pietersen:

So England v India TEST is CANCELLED due to Covid!!!! WOW!!!! Wow!!! Wow!!! Does it mean with 9 days till CSK v MI in Dubai, NO player from each team that’s in the UK will be available if they now have 10 days of quarantining in UK? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 10, 2021

'What happens to the series?'

Mad times but I suppose we’re prepared for everything in the current climate. Some questions - what happens to the points/how does the series end? If not forfeited? Will there be a chance to complete it another time? #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 10, 2021

'Indeed unfortunate'

Test cricket at its best! Really enjoyed each and every day of the play as it unfolded during this series. Very unfortunate that the fifth test stands canceled. #INDvsENG #5thTest #ManchesterTest — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 10, 2021

