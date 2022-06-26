India have won the toss and captain Hardik Pandya has decided that the team will be bowling first. Umran Malik is making his international debut for the national team. Meanwhile, Conor Olphert will be making his debut for the Irish team.

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

Captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Ireland. Live - https://t.co/V1IMXtpbkp #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/Cc1JGcRONE — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)