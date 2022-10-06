India have won the toss and captain Shikhar Dhawan has decided that the team will be bowling first. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be making his ODI debut for the national team in this encounter. Meanwhile, Klassen and Tabraiz Shamsi return to South Africa after missing the T20I games.

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

