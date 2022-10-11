India dished out a dominant display, first with the ball and then with the bat as they beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third ODI by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. With this win, India have won the series 2-1 after losing the opener. Kuldeep Yadav, in the first innings, took four wickets while his spin compatriots Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed took two apiece as South Africa were bowled out for just 99 runs. Chasing 100 to win, India did so in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill hitting 49 runs. Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten on 28 runs.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Result:

