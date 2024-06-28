Team India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up about his views on the 'Do It For Dravid' campaign run by his fans on social media who want the Indian team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title for the former Indian batsman. Dravid stated that it is totally against him and his values. Dravid added that he wants to win the World Cup because it is there. IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Rahul Dravid Reflects On His Coaching Journey With Team India Ahead of His Last Day At the Helm For the Men in Blue (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid Opens up about Fans Wanting him to Win World Cup

True to his gentlemanly nature, #TeamIndia coach #RahulDravid remains humble as he responds to the nation's cry to 'Do It For Dravid'! Will the #MenInBlue continue their top form & give THE WALL a special farewell? 😍#Final 👉 #INDvSA | TOMORROW, SAT, 6PM | #T20WorldCupOnStar pic.twitter.com/uB3QVps7Dm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 28, 2024

