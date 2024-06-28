The IND vs SA ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final match will be Rahul Dravid's last match as the head coach of the India National Cricket Team. Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in 2022 and since then has had a decent campaign with the team so far. The BCCI shared a heartfelt post on their official Twitter handle and paid tribute to his brilliant journey with the Indian team. In the video, Dravid also shared his thoughts about his coaching career. Highest Score By A Team In A Single Day Of Test Match: India Women Register New Record As They Shine With the Bat Against South Africa On Day 1 Of IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024.

BCCI Shares Heartfelt Post for Rahul Dravid

🗣️🗣️“𝐅𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭” An eventful coaching journey in the words of #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who highlights the moments created beyond the cricketing field ✨👏 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙤𝙤𝙣 on… pic.twitter.com/iiSb3LxgZ1 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2024

