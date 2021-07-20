Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has opted to bat first once again, in the second ODI against India. India have remained unchanged for the match while Sri Lanka have brought in Kasun Rajitha in place of Isuru Udana.

2nd ODI. Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat https://t.co/HHeGcqYsmm#SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

Here are the squads for both the teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

