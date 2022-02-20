IND 43/1 (6): Ishan Kishan has grown into the game after struggling initially. The left-handed batter has scored freely and given India a great start after the early loss of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Shreyas Iyer is also playing a handy knock.

Welcome to the live coverage of the 3RD T20I between India and West Indies. https://t.co/e1c4fOY0JR #INDvWI @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)