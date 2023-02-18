England Women posts a good total in front of India Women despite having a shaky start as they get off to a score of 151 after the end of 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first. Indian bowlers were dominant initially with Renuka Thakur Singh showing some great swing bowling on display and reducing England to 29/3. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight helped them recover with Sciver-Brunt scoring a 50 off 42 deliveries. In the end Amy Jones gave England a strong finish taking them over 150.

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Innings Update

