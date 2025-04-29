India Women's National Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and her side will bat first in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI on Tuesday, April 29. The Women in Blue's performance in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 opener oozed dominance and class as they overcame Sri Lanka and they have fielded the same squad in a bid to continue their winning start. South Africa on the other hand, are playing their first match of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 and will look to get off to a victorious start. India Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online, Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI: How To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Toss Report

IND-W vs SA Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India Women's National Cricket Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani

South Africa Women's National Cricket Team: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso(w), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

