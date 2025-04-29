India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The India Women's National Cricket Team will look to continue their good form when they take on the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the 2nd ODI of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. The Women in Blue showed just why they are favourites in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 when they dished out an emphatic performance in the opener against Sri Lanka. The match was reduced to 39 overs per side due to a rain delay and when the action got underway, it was Harmapreet Kaur and co who had the upper hand. Sneh Rana led the charge with the ball in hand while debutant N Sree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy contributed as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 147, a target they went on to chase down easily in 29.4 overs, with Pratika Rawal scoring a half-century. India Women Beat Sri Lanka by Nine-Wickets in Tri-Nation Series: Sneh Rana, Pratika Rawal Shine As Women in Blue Kick-Start Campaign With Victory.

South Africa Women's National Cricket Team, led by Laura Wolvaardt, would aim for a solid start to their campaign in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. The Proteas have a number of match-winners in their ranks and would look to put forward a stiff challenge in front of an in-form India Women's National Cricket Team.

When is IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI will be played on Tuesday, April 29. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the IND-W vs SA-W match and it will start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Jemimah Rodrigues Runs Out Harshitha Samarawickrama With Brilliant Throw During IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI of Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on any TV channel. For IND-W vs SA-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI 2025?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch the IND-W vs SA-W 1st ODI 2025 match of Women's Tri-Nation Series on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Fans also have the options of purchasing a Team India pass (for all India Women's National Cricket Team matches in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025) that costs Rs 59 and a Tour Pass (for the entire Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025), which is priced at Rs 79.

