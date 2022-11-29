India A is on Bangladesh tour and take on hosts in the first Unofficial Test. The IND A vs BAN A live streaming online will be available for free. The four-day game beings on November 29 at the Cox's Bazar. Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the India A which features players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini. The IND A vs BAN A free live streaming will be available online on Bangladesh Cricket Board's YouTube channel.

Watch IND A vs BAN A Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)