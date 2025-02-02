The India national cricket team registered a dominating 150-run victory over the England national cricket team in the final T20I of the five-match series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this victory, Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the one-sided five-match T20I series 4-1 against Jos Buttler's England. Talking about the match, India opener Abhishek Sharma blasted 135 runs, which helped the hosts to post 247 runs in 20 overs. The stylish batter hammered the highest individual T20I score for his country. Abhishek also hit the second-fastest T20I century for India. While chasing 248 runs, England batters surrendered against the strong Indian bowling attack. Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma also picked up wickets. England were bundled out for 97 runs in 10.3 overs and lost the one-sided fifth T20I. For visitors, opener Phil Salt hit a 23-ball 55 runs. Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Shubman Gill to Register Highest Score by an Indian in T20Is, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025.

Dominant Victory for Team India

India claim victory in the final T20I. Congratulations to the hosts who win the series 4-1. pic.twitter.com/poh6TZlHbS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 2, 2025

