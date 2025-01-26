India became the second team to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia after notching up a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Bangaldesh. Vaishnavi Sharma starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, with others chipping in, that saw Bangladesh bundle out for 64. In their chase, India got off to a flying start with opener Gongadi Trisha smashing a quickfire 40 off 31. Captain Niki Prasad along with Sanika Chalke saw India past the finish line and claimed the victory by eight wickets in their first Super Six stage match. Pakistan, Nepal Win Fourth Place Play-Off Matches in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025

India Qualifies For ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semifinals

Semi-final spot ✅ India remain unbeaten at the #U19WorldCup and are through to the next stage 🙌#INDvBAN 📝: https://t.co/BVTSSm4iSo pic.twitter.com/8vssuww9lK — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

