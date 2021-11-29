Team India head coach Rahul Dravid lauded Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter picked up three wickets in the second innings of the first Test in Kanpur, on Monday. Ashwin, with a total of six wickets in the match, achieved the milestone of becoming India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 419 scalps, surpassing Harbhajan Singh. Only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev have more Test wickets for India, than Ashwin now.

Watch Video Here:

Harbhajan Singh was a terrific bowler for India. What @ashwinravi99 has done to go past him is a phenomenal achievement: Head Coach Rahul Dravid.@Paytm #INDvNZ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/SGh8UetSUY — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2021

