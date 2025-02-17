The India national cricket team had their official photoshoot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 official jersey and the pictures have gone viral. The India national cricket team jersey features the official hosts' Pakistan's name. There was a bit of controversy with reports going around earlier that India will not have Pakistan's name on its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday, February 17, took to social media to share pictures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and other India national cricket team stars in the official kit for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19. India, the 2013 champions, have been grouped with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A and start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Team India Players Pose in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

