Australia will want to bundle India as early as possible when Day 3 and ensure they take a massive first innings lead, and take the visitors out of the Test in the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 at MCG. The broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test Series 2024 are with Star Sports Network, who are providing live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. However, in India, the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 3 at MCG will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. Virat Kohli Confronts Booing Fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground After Being Dismissed Late on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ind vs Aus 4th Test 2024 Day 3 Live

STUMPS! Australia thwart India's strong finish on Day 2. A late collapse, triggered by Jaiswal's run-out and Kohli's rare lapse in concentration, cost India dearly. Akash Deep's duck added to the disappointment. #INDvAUS #4thTest #BorderGavaskarTrophy #BGT @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/JqVuwITgPT — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 27, 2024

