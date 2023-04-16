Ishan Kishan looks in destructive form as he smashes the ball in will against KKR during the IPL 2023 match. In a big chase, batting on a tricky wicket, Ishan starts brilliantly taking on bowlers like Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav. He scored his fifty in just 21-balls and took MI well ahead in the chase.

Ishan Kishan Scores His First Half-Century of IPL 2023

TIMBER! Ishan Kishan departs not before scoring a cracking 52 off just 22 deliveries 💪@mipaltan moving along nicely in the chase! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CcXVDhfzmi#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/gmAEYXYIwO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

