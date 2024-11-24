The much-awaited IPL auction is here and once again, some of the top-rated players from across the world would go under the hammer with the teams expected to engage in fierce bidding wars. However, several fans reported facing difficulty in watching the IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming online on JioCinema. JioCinema is the official live streaming partner of the IPL and many fans took to social media to share screenshots of the platform not working as they weren't able to access the IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming. Why is IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website?.

JioCinema Crashed

One More Fan Reports News of JioCinema Crashing

JioCinema crashed because of the IPL auction 💀 Is anyone able to open the app or website? JioCinema, since you’ve acquired Disney+ Hotstar, please stream in that app instead. It has a better UI and overall experience ♥️#JioCinema #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/3oNkLDukT5 — Don Damian (@DonDamian08) November 24, 2024

'Just Give Up'

Auction started and Jio Cinema is crashed already. Just give up @JioCinema @JioCinema_Care — Aman Kulkarni (@AmanTheKulkarni) November 24, 2024

'JioCinema Down'

'JioCinema Servers Crashed'

Jio Cinema servers have been crashed. The much awaited #IPLAuction is going to start in 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/HYylBCGq9z — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) November 24, 2024

'JioCinema Server Down'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)