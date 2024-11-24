IPL 2025 Auction Streaming Online: The Indian Premier League 2025 auction or IPL 2025 mega auction takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The IPL 2025 auction will take place over two days with franchises looking to finalise their squad for the upcoming edition of the lucrative T20 league. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the IPL 2025 auction live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar, and are not able to find it, then continue reading to find out why it is so despite the Reliance-Disney+ Hotstar merger! IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List of Marquee Players in Upcoming Auction at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 1574 players have registered for the IPL 2025 auction, which includes 1165 Indian and 409 overseas players. Among the players having registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction 320 players are capped players while 1224 are uncapped. 30 players from Associate Nations are also part of the IPL 2025 auction. KL Rahul Sold To RCB for INR 29.5 Crore in IPL 2025 Mock Auction By JioCinema (Watch Video).

Why is IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming Not Available on Hotstar?

The IPL media rights are divided into two categories- TV and digital. While Star Sports has broadcast rights or telecast rights, the digital rights or live streaming online rights of the IPL 2025 auction are with Viacom18. So, Star Sports will only provide the live telecast of the IPL 2025 auction and thus it won't be available on its OTT Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Viacom18's JioCinema or JioCinema will provide the IPL 2025 auction free live streaming online on its mobile app and website.

