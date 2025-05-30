Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma's outstanding one-handed catch to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Azmatullah Omarzai sums up RCB's day in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. Everything that RCB players touched turned to gold as they entered the grand finale of the ongoing season after defeating PBKS by eight wickets in Mullanpur. Talking about the catch, the wicket incident happened during the first ball of the 15th over. Speedster Josh Hazlewood bowled a length delivery outside off stump to Azmatullah Omarzai. The PBKS batter tried to swing his bat across the line and got a big outside edge. The ball was flying to Jitesh's right, and the wicketkeeper timed his jump to perfection and came up with a one-handed blinder. Below is the viral video. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Entering IPL 2025 Final for First Time Since 2016 After Thrashing PBKS by Eight Wickets in Qualifier 1.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)