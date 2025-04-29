Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed records when he scored a 35-ball century in the IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur. He scored his maiden century and at the same time became the youngest cricketer to score and IPL century. His 35-ball 100 is also the second fastest century in IPL history. Amazed by his skills, several former and current Indian cricketer shared stories and posts lauding his efforts. It included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Yusuf Pathan Congratulates Vaibhav Suryavanshi For Breaking His Record of Second Fastest Century in IPL As 14-Year-Old Slams Hundred in 35 Deliveries During RR vs GT Clash (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar's Post

Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

Innings so brilliant by Vaibhav Suryavanshi that even Rohit Sharma himself couldn’t resist from praising it.#vaibhavsuryavanshi #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/TqNO36Cm6d — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) April 28, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav's Post

Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane! 🧿🧿🧿 pic.twitter.com/b0xJb9jMER — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 28, 2025

Mohammed Shami's Post

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent..Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother .... #IPLCentury #vaibhavsuryavanshi pic.twitter.com/BsahBrZDj0 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) April 28, 2025

